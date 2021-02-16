Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 170,962 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,752. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49.

