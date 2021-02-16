Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $517,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chubb by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 19,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 34.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 184,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,122 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $166.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average is $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.