Emerald Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.86. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

