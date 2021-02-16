Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

