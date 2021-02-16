Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.81-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,668. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

