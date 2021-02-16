Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on XGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:XGN remained flat at $$18.20 on Tuesday. 12,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,812.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,348 shares in the company, valued at $383,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock worth $4,039,011. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

