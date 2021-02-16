Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Reduced by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,755 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 7.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.30% of Fastenal worth $84,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.21. 12,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

