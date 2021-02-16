First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires Shares of 1,874 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $249.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.45.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

