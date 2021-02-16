First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys Shares of 1,416 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,215,000 after buying an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after buying an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 744,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $197,842,000 after buying an additional 468,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.33.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

