First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

