Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4781 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37.

Formula Systems (1985) has raised its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years.

Formula Systems (1985) stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Formula Systems has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $487.34 million for the quarter.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

Dividend History for Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

