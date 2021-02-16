GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 4.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

WLTW opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.24. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.