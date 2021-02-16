GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $10.89 Million in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 67,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000. Inphi makes up about 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.13% of Inphi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Inphi by 167.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.