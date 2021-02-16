Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 58,710 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,362,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,710 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.59% of AMETEK worth $164,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

