Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,587 shares during the period. Graco makes up 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graco were worth $91,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

GGG stock opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

