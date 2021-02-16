Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $340.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $360.18 and last traded at $350.53. 1,983,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 731,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.84.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.08.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth $252,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.32.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

