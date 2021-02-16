Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education comprises about 3.4% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $148,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,341. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

