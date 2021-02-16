Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $514.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report sales of $514.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $495.40 million to $525.90 million. Harsco reported sales of $399.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

