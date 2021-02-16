Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Sells $526,587.84 in Stock

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.57. 368,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,035. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hubbell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

