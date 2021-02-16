Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 10740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Huntsman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.