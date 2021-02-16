Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 10740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.
In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
