ICE ROCK MINING Price Down 22.8% This Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $535,477.57 and $46,933.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ICE ROCK MINING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00083455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00073567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00086175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.90 or 0.00409374 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186136 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICE ROCK MINING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICE ROCK MINING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.