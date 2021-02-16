Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. 1,092,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.