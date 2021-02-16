Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. 19,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,786. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

