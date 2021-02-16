Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RTL Group (RTL)

RTL Group (EBR: RTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 2/9/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €50.50 ($59.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/8/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.80 ($49.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 1/28/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/27/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/19/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/14/2021 – RTL Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL Group S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

