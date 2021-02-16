Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

