iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 119,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 239,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 89.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,143,000.

