iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Feb 16th, 2021

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 14th total of 962,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,466,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. 1,158,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,581. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28.

