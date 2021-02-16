J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lowered by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $70,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $148.68. 5,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,569. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

