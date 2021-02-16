Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 375.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58. Jde Peets has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

JDEPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

