Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Short Interest Update

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKAYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 48,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,562. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

