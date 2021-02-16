JW Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,786. Pharming Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $21.99.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.