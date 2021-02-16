Karp Capital Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $103.15.

