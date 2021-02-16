Keyera (TSE:KEY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$29.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.65.

Shares of KEY opened at C$26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

