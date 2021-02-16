Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 14th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNVKF remained flat at $$51.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 35.52 and a quick ratio of 35.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

