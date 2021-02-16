Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.00

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLYCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kunlun Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.33.

About Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

