Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE LPI opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $408.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
Laredo Petroleum Company Profile
Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.
