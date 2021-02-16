Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LPI opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $408.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPI. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock worth $29,666,674 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.