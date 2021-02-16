Lincoln National Corp Sells 347 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

