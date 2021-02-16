Melon (MLN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Melon token can currently be purchased for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00064606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.37 or 0.00873773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048893 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.59 or 0.05042813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.