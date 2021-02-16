National Bank Financial Comments on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($29.65). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $34.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $18.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $46.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$500.00 to C$590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$550.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$512.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$467.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$423.68. The firm has a market cap of C$13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -215.95. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$637.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $13.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -421.05%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

