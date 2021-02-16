Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Natixis Seeyond International Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:MVIN) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 16,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 557% from the average daily volume of 2,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

