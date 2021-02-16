Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires Shares of 8,510 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

IYF opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

