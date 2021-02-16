Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 82,167 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.63. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

