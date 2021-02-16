Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NPPRF stock remained flat at $$20.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

About Nippon Ceramic

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

