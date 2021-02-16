Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.05

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 214176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NHYDY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

