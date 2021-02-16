Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to announce sales of $1.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.22 million and the lowest is $1.25 million. Novan posted sales of $1.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $5.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 million to $5.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.10 million, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 20,920,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,192,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.