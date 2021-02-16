Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Insider Bill Rhodes Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) insider Bill Rhodes sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £261,000 ($340,998.17).
Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £144.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.
Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) Company Profile
