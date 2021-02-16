Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Insider Bill Rhodes Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) insider Bill Rhodes sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14), for a total value of £261,000 ($340,998.17).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £144.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 127 ($1.66). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) Company Profile

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

