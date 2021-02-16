Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
OTCMKTS RKNEF traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. Optiva has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $43.01.
Optiva Company Profile
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Optiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.