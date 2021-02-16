Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS RKNEF traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. Optiva has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

