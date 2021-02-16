OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,769. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

