ParkinGo (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0491 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $991,178.48 and approximately $690.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,230.14 or 0.99889762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00093285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002819 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

