Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $625.34 million, a PE ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 29.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 486,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

